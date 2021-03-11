Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of Cedar County Memorial Hospital will conduct a meeting at 11:30 a.m. on March 15, 2021, in the classroom at Cedar County Memorial Hospital, 1401 S. Park St. in El Dorado Springs.

The tentative agenda of this meeting includes:

Call to Order & Quorum Verified

Approval of Agenda

Approval of Minutes of Previous Meeting

Unfinished Business:

None

New Business:

•Financial Report;

•Payrolls—Review/Approve;

•Accounts Payable—Review/Approve

Carla Gilbert, Director of Finance

Discussion Regarding the Cedar County Health Complex

Policies & Procedures—Review & Approve

Nursing Report: Marie Mitchell, CNO

CEO Report: Jana Witt, CEO

Roll Call Vote to Close Meeting Pursuant to Statute 610.021 (1), (2), (12) and (14) of the Revised Statutes of the State of Missouri—Legal Actions; Lease, Purchase or Sale of Real Estate; Contracts; and Records Protected from Disclosure by Law.

Vote to Return to Open Session

Adjournment

At this time, meetings will be opened up to a maximum of 4 visitors in addition to the required meeting attendees. If you wish to attend the open session meeting in person, please notify Diana Pyle, Board Secretary, at 417-876-3065 (alternative # 417-876-3059) by 12 noon on March 12. The first 4 callers will be given these spots. If you want to listen to the open session meeting by phone, please contact Diana by 12 noon on March 12 to request the call-in number. Thank you for your understanding as we continue to take COVID-19 precautions.

The news media may obtain copies of this notice by contacting:

Diana Pyle at Cedar County Memorial Hospital

1401 S. Park St. El Dorado Springs, MO 64744 Phone: 417/876-3065