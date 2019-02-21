A Dog Called Jack by Ivy Pembroke – Abandoned dog, Jack, finds a collective family in the residents of Christmas Street-a group of people who just might need Jack as much as he needs them.

Death by Chocolate Malted Milkshake by Sarah Graves – Preparing a wedding order for Eastport, ME’s, favorite couple, Jake and Ellie, investigate when the betrotheds wind up behind bars after the poisoning of an ex and a baffling confession.

Letters from Peaceful Lane by Janet Dailey – In the rugged Ozarks of Branson, MO, a woman struggles to save her marriage-and finds answers from an unexpected source.

Crucible by James Rollins – A Christmas Eve attack on his home and the abduction of his pregnant girlfriend prompts commander Gray Pierce and the Sigma Force to confronting deep spiritual mysteries tracing back to the Spanish inquisition.

The Current by Tim Johnston – Surviving the accident that killed her friend, a young woman delves into the case of another victim from a decade earlier to identify a killer among her neighbors.

Rule of Law by John Lescroart – Attorney Dismas Hardy finds himself in the unlikely position of having to defend his faithful longtime assistant, Phyllis, from being charged as an accessory to murder a the same time her brother is released form prison.

Tear It Down by Nick Peterie – Peter Ash tackles two difficult cases in Memphis involving an attack on a war photographer, a homeless street musician, a stolen cache of watches, vengeful gangsters and a valuable Civil War heirloom.