The following is a statement from Senate Democratic Leader Gina Walsh on the removal of Missouri Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven by the State Board of Education after a prolonged effort by Gov. Greitens to stack the State Board of Education with interim appointments who have yet to be confirmed by the Senate.

“The removal of Dr. Vandeven is completely without merit and anyone who cares about Missouri’s schools should be outraged,” said Sen. Gina Walsh. “Dr. Vandeven challenged the status quo and got real results for Missouri students, teachers and taxpayers. It’s a shame to see her ousted by the governor in a political power grab.”

Dr. Margie Vandeven was appointed Missouri’s sixth Commissioner of Education by the State Board of Education in December 2014, and began her position as Commissioner on Jan. 1, 2015.

Prior to being appointed Missouri’s Education Commissioner, Dr. Vandeven’s tenure with the Department included serving as a supervisor of the Missouri School Improvement Program (2005-2007), Director of School Improvement and Accreditation (2007-2008), Director of Accountability Data and Accreditation (2008-2010), Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Quality Schools (2010-2013), and as Deputy Commissioner of Learning Services (2013-2015).