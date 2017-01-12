University of Missouri Extension Family Financial Education Specialist Nellie Lamers says workers need to be alert to a special tax credit – the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) — that might put money in their pockets.

“EITC is a tax benefit for working people and their families, and it allows more dollars to flow into our community. It’s money workers can use for groceries, rent, utilities and other bills,” said Lamers. “We want workers who may qualify for EITC to have all the information they need to get the EITC and get it right.”

Last year, EITC returned over $65 billion dollars to over 26 million workers. The amount of EITC varies by income, family size and your filing status. It can mean up to $506 in EITC for people without a qualifying child, and up to $6,269 for those with three or more qualifying children. The average EITC amount last year was $2,400.

“If you qualify for EITC, you must file a tax return, even if you have no tax to pay, to claim the credit,” said Lamers. “With the exception of some who receive certain disability income, you must work for someone or run your own business or farm to qualify for EITC.”

Workers who made less than $53,505 should see if they qualify for EITC.

Tax help available

Individuals that make less than $53,505 can get free tax help and return preparation to volunteer sites. IRS-certified volunteers ask the needed questions to find out if you qualify for the EITC and other refundable credits. They prepare and e-file (file electronically) your return at no cost to you.

Call beginning Jan. 17 to make an appointment at one of these locations: Taney County: 417-546-4431 (locations in Branson, Forsyth, Hollister); Stone County: 417-357-6812. (locations in Branson West, Galena).

University of Missouri Extension programs focus on the high-priority needs of Missourians. Each county extension center, with oversight by locally elected and appointed citizens, is your local link to practical education on almost anything.