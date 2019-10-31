All you ghosts and goblins, get ready for the Spring City Spooktacular beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in the Park.

The NHS Spookhouse will deliver thrills and chills from 5 – 7 upstairs in the Old Community Building – enter (if you dare) from the balcony. It is $3 to go through. If you want to brave it again, it will only cost you $1. All proceeds go to the National Honor Society Scholarship Fund.

The following candy sponsors will deliver a sugar high to last all night long.

Candy sponsors include Toshua McCormick’s State Farm, Mid-Missouri Bank, Cedar County Memorial Hospital, Evans Drug, Grace United Methodist Church, Farran’s Shelter Insurance, Experience Hearing Center, Woods Supermarket, Vision Source, El Dorado Springs Optimist Club, CMH Walk-In Clinic, Shannon and Associates, Pappy ‘s Homestyle Cooking Restaurant, Salon 109, Preferred Community Services, Main Street Therapeutic Massage, CPA Firm, Hometown Crop Solutions, Arrow Point RV Park and Skate Town. Nine Wonders Optimist Club and Santa Paula Awning will serve apple cider and popcorn. Fidelity Communications is contributing lighted zipper pulls, Shelter Insurance is giving out trick-or-treat bags. A special thanks to the El dorado Springs Optimist Club for helping to pay for prizes for the children’s costume contest.

Don’t forget the VFW will give away hotdogs, popcorn and sno’cones from 5 – 9 at the Post at the corner or 1st and Pine.