THEY’LL SHAKE A LEG FOR THREE NIGHTS – Just before noon Tuesday, City Park Employees Nate Marsh (dark cap) and Chris White were taping the carpet together on the Picnic performance stage in preparation for the Picnic next week. Old timers may still say that someone “cut a rug” when they gave in to the old time music and “danced a lick or two.” Thursday night, July 19, at 8 p.m., Emily Paige Carver, winner of last year’s talent contest will treat the audience from 8:30 until the 2018 Talent Show followed by the Circle S Boys. Friday, after well – known local crooner Carla Bledsoe at 5:30 and the 2016 talent winner, Bentley Allison, at 6:30, at 8 p.m. Paula Newman, Ginelle Esry, Linda Brewer Smith and Emily Shinn will do some local rug cuttin’ before they turn it over to Jimmy Fortune at 9:30 p.m. Saturday night at 8 p.m., Ron Alumbaugh and the Flash Mob will heat up the stage before Kamber Cain takes over the mic with James and Alvan Reasoner. Mark Collie will close out the night. At 7 p.m. each evening, the consummate experts on old tyme rug cuttin’, the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band, will take their places in the Suderwirth Band Stand which overlooks the performance stage.

There’s always plenty of sidewalk in front of the stage and the bandstand for impromptu boot scootin’.