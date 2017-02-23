Two building experts were at the Monday, Feb. 20, Cedar County Ambulance Board meeting to discuss the possibility of the district building a new ambulance barn. Board Chairman John Wilson had evidently gotten in contact with Chillicothe based Ken Mata, Morton Buildings, and Lyle Prior, Municipal Development and Bonds, to make presentations about a design/build structure, or at least Mata brought Prior with him because they often work together.

Mata said he does the design work at no cost in the hopes that he will get the bid when and if the board decides to construct. Mata said he can design a structure to fit the board’s budget.

The board will meet again with the two in a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, in the Stockton Ambulance Barn.

CPA Kalena Kenney Bruce reported that the district has current assets of $891,385.

In his manager’s report, Tom Ryan said one of the ambulances started smelling like burnt rubber. The Citizens Memorial garage crew discovered that the rear tires were too soft and the sidewalls were rubbing on the duals. CMH replaced the rear tires on that ambulance at no cost to the district.

The board gave its approval for Ryan to make purchases up to $500 as needed without calling the board. Two board members are required to sign the checks to pay for purchases.

Under correspondence, Wilson reported two routine items.

The clerk, Tami Ringler, reported that the inventory is completed.

The board opened bids on 17 new radios. The board voted to accept the bid of Radio Phone for $12,741.50 with a three-year warranty.