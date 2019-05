54 CRUISERS HONORS VFW – The 54 Cruisers Car Club celebrated its 26th car show while honoring the local VFW for 100 years of service. The cruisers gave the local Post a commemorative plaque and State Representative Warren Love presented resolutions from the Missouri House of Representatives and from the Missouri Senate for State Senator Sandy Crawford who was unable to attend. The local VFW, Spicer – Grimsley Post 257, is the oldest in the state of Missouri.