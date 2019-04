KENNON READY MIX OPENS NEW PLANT – Kennon Ready Mix, Inc has opened a new facility off of Hwy. 54 west of El Dorado Springs. The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on Friday March 30.

Pictured are: (from left) Todd Leonard, Jim Hull, Rob Zartman, Dolynn Dilly, Lexy Zartman, Lynn Smith, Bonnie Keith, Shelly Zartman, Trish Burns, Melanie Farran, Travis Farran, Jackson Tough, Jordan Payne, Stan Benton, Debbie Floyd, Vicky Hillsman and Janna Dody.

Kennon will continue to maintain their facility inside the city limits of El Dorado Springs. Phone number remains 417/876-4121.