MATTHEW AND BRUCE ROGERS ROLL TO ONE POLE VICTORY – In what could be called one of the best runs in years in tournament fishing, Matthew and father, Bruce Rogers, put a stamp on it by winning the Crappie Masters sponsored by the renewable Fuels Association Ethanol Fueled with Pride; American Ethanol and Bass Pro Shops Truman Lake National Qualifier and One Pole Ultimate Challenge hosted by Clinton Tourism and sponsored by Midsouth Tackle Company, Friday Aug. 30 and 31.

The Rogers knew coming into the tournament that a win would basically guarantee they would be the Crappie Master Angler Team of the Year and they delivered with a nearly two pound advantage over the field weighing in 14 fish for the tournament that topped the scale at 22.83 pounds with a 2.09 pound kicker.

This has nearly completed a dream season as Matthew, in a 12 month span has claimed a Crappie Masters National Championship, Missouri State Championship, One Pole Ultimate Challenge Championship and the 2019 Crappie Master Angler Team of the year solidifying him is a force on the tournament trail to be reckoned with,

However, it was just about lost after a rocky start literally on Crappie Master Championship Saturday and the Rogers had a boat malfunction and ended up on shore rocks. Fortunately, everyone was alright and with the help of Kevin and Clint Pipes the team was able to fish and took advantage being the only team to break 11 pounds both tournament days. Matthew and Bruce caught most fish primarily on custom hair jigs fishing 8 – 18 feet deep, catching their bigger fish at a 10 – 12 foot depth. Matthew had found the fish two weeks earlier and left them alone until tournament days, which proved to be a smart idea. Of course, Matthew credited his electronics, Minn Kota Trolling Motor and Mercury Motor along with not over reaching to detrimental situations and staying the course. The team took home $6,000 for the win plus the $500 Missouri Corn Merchandising Council E10 bonus for using E10 fuel, and the $100 on Jenko Fishing bonus or using their products. Matthew and Bruce Rogers are sponsored by Outlaw Rods, Garmin, Anglers Port Marine and MR Baits.