MISS MERRY CHRISTMAS CANDIDATES – One of these young ladies will become the 2017 Miss Merry Christmas and the winner of a $500 scholarship from G.F.W.C. Generation III, the event organizers. This year the contest was open to young women between the ages of 17 and 18 who are in the El Dorado Springs R-II School District including home schooled students. Each contest was required to submit and essay titled “What becoming Miss Merry Christmas means to me.” The contestants are:(back row) from left Paige Floyd, daughter of Jason and Tammy Floyd; and Payton Babcock, daughter of Jason and Ashly Babcock: (seated, from left) Amy Ford, daughter of D.J. and Brenda Ford; Taylor Robison, daughter of Scott and Michelle Robison; Kennedi Murdock, daughter of Holly Murdock; and Paige Esry, daughter of Brandon and Shannon Esry. This year’s Miss Merry Christmas candidates are all from the El Dorado Springs R-II School and all are Seniors except for Junior Taylor Robison.

Miss Merry Christmas will be crowned at 1 p.m. in the Civic Center Gym on Saturday, Nov. 18. All contestants will ride in the Christmas Parade at 3 p.m. and be present at the Christmas Lighting in the Park at 5 p.m. the same day.