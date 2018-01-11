HARD WORK IS FUN TO WATCH – On Tuesday, Jan. 9, Branco, the contractor on the $5.6 million addition to the El Dorado Springs R-II School, started pouring the concrete into the forms for the walls under the watchful eyes on the student body who could safely peer through the gym lobby doors just inches away. As many as 10 workers spent over an hour making adjustments to the boom truck that pumped the concrete from the mixing truck into the forms that workers have been building for the walls.