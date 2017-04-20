The Week of the Young Child is an annual celebration sponsored by the National Association for the Education for Young children (NAEYC.)

This year’s local celebration is scheduled for April 24 – April 28 at the El Dorado Springs Head Start, 210 E. Fields. The schedule is as follows; Monday, April 24 – anytime between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Sing, Dance and Learn: Tasty Tuesday -April 25 – 11 am – 12 noon – Join us for lunch; Work Together Wednesday, April 26 – anytime between 8 a.m., – 4 p.m. – Come create with us; Artsy Thursday, April 26 – anytime between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. – messy art or collage art, Science Fair – 6-7 p.m.: Family Friday, April 28 – breakfast 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Parent and Family Appreciation Breakfast. Please call 876-5895 to make reservations for these events.

GAME TO PLAY – Businesses are invited to go by Head Start and write their name on a “paper child.” The “children” will be laminated and hidden around town for the public to find. The person who finds the most paper children will get a FREE family movie night donated by the Opera House Theater.

Head Start will start hiding “paper children” on April 24. Return as many as you find to Head Start by noon on April 28. The winner will be notified by phone.