OLDEST VFW IN MO CONDUCTS ANNUAL EVENT – At the conclusion of the annual Memorial Day event at the El Dorado Springs City Cemetery on May 28, the oldest VFW in Missouri, El Dorado Springs Spicer-Grimsley Post 257, honored the fallen men and women of the United States military with a representation of a 21 gun salute. Pictured are Butch Miller, Don Andrick, Bill Bishop and Commander Gary Vickers.