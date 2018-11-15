CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HOSTS RIBBON CUTTING FOR SCHOOL ADDITION – The new building project was officially opened at the El Dorado Springs R-II School on Monday, Nov. 12, with a ribbon cutting in the Lower Gym followed by a open house

Present for the ribbon cutting were: (back row, from left) Chamber Secretary Peggy Snodgrass, School Board members Chad Whitesell, Darrell Eason, Greg Beydler and Benny Brower, Assistant Superintendent Theresa Christian, Superientendent Mark Koca, Chamber President Travis Farran, High School Principal David Rotert, Chamber Executive Director Jackson Tough, Middle School Principal Brad Steward, School Board Member Terry Shephard and Activities Director Mike Durnell; (front row, from left) School Board Member Josh Floyd, High School Student Council Members Jace Cundiff, Sara King and President Samantha Cox, Middle School Student Council President Paiden Smith and Middle School Student Council Members Hannah Carpenter and Lauren Crowell and Chamber Board Members Debbie Floyd and Vicki Hillsman.

Supt. Koca said the gym would be put into immediate use, but the new classrooms still needed work and would probably be available after the break.