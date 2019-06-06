Cedar County Sheriff Jim McCrary told the Sun he had spoken with Kevin Costello a couple of times during the past week and his memory has improved. He is apparently out of the hospital but the sheriff didn’t know if he had returned to his job as director of the Stockton Nursing Home.

The sheriff said Costello told him he was headed home north of Stockton about 10:30 p.m. when a car started following him very closely. Costello let the car pass him and said it was white, possibly a Chevrolet Cruz. The car went on down the road ahead of Costello and out of sight.

Suddenly it pulled out from a side road in front of him blocking the roadway. Costello said he told the buddy his was talking with on the cell phone, he would call him back. He got out of his vehicle, leaving it running, to see what the people in the other car wanted. Costello told the sheriff he thinks the license plate number may have a “W” and a “5” in it. Costello told the sheriff it may have been a car he had seen driving the roads recently in the Stockton area.

Costello told the sheriff he saw a younger white male get out of the passenger side door of the car. As Costello walked toward the driver side of the car, he was suddenly hit in the back of the head, hard enough to stun him, but not hard enough to knock him down or unconscious.

At that point, Costello took off running and as far as he knows escaped his attackers.

About noon the next day, Monday, May 27, (about 12 to 14 hours after the attack) Costello walked up to a house south of El Dorado Springs and asked for help.

An ambulance took him to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, his employer, and the Cedar County sheriff started investigating. Deputies found Costello’s vehicle, still running, where he had left it.

The sheriff said one of his deputies traveled the shortest route between the scene of the attack and the house where Costello went for help. The deputy calculated the walking time of a person at a normal gait of six hours.