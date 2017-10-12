YELLOW OUT NIGHT TO COMBAT CHILDHOOS CANCER – The El Dorado Springs High School VolleyDogs hosted an event Monday evening for childhood cancer awareness and support benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Local St. Jude families of Khloie Farran and Haleigh Ridgway and the family in honor/ memory of Lanie Watkins were present. From left in photo are Avery Floyd (friend), Clara Kate Farran, Alec Farran, Khloie Farran, Travis Farran, Luke Farran, Melanie Farran, Logan Farran, Megan Farran and Head Volleyball Coach Ashley Rogers. Khloie said “thank you for supporting St. Jude”. Basically Khloie and Haleigh have been life-time patients of St. Jude and they represent to the community all the efforts and research of St. Jude in “finding cures and saving children” (that is St. Jude motto). St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer. These local kids are proof of that! St. Jude provides an awesome support network for not only the patient, but the family as well in the ongoing search for a cure. Families NEVER receive a bill from St. Jude. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since it opened more than 50 years ago. Khloie and her family say, “We are very grateful of what they do and are so pleased to give back in support and raising awareness for St. Jude. We are very thankful to the girls volleyball team and staff for continuing to hold the event year after year.”