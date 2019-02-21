THE EL DORADO SPRINGS COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF THE OZARKS AWARDS $12,451 – Kay Forest with the El Dorado Springs Community Foundation of the Ozarks was at the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce meeting on Thursday, Feb. 14, to award grants to seven local recipients.

The El Dorado Springs R-II School received $6,941: $2,000 – Bookback Playaway Audio books for HS Special Education; $1,400 – Beginning Reading Level Books for the Elementary library; $500 – Sensory Swing for Special Ed.; $1,000 – headphones and mice for MS Science; $416 – 2 Chrome books for kindergarten; $500 – for Circuit Aire Device and supplies for MS and $1,1215 – Chrome books for HS Special Ed.

Wings Refuge received $600 for a security system.

The Church if Christ Food Pantry received $1,000.

The El Dorado Christian School received $1,410: $420 for a classroom laptop; 460 to replace HS bell system; $275 for 4×6 white board for 2nd grade and $255 for writing tablets for math.

Community Diaper Outreach received $1,000 for diapers for needy children.

Nine Wonders Optimist Club received $500 for after prom activities and Cedar County Memorial Hospital received $1,000 for public education for Level III Stroke Center.

Photo Kay Forest, fourth from left, with most of the award winners.