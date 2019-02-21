BULLDOGS CROWN 2019 COURTWARMING ROYALTY – Valentine’s Day was a busy one for El Dorado Springs. One of the top events was the 2019 Bulldog Courtwarming. Taylor Robison accepted the crown as the queen, but her counterpart, King Keilan Jacques, had an airtight alibi – He was competing in the MSHAA State Wrestling Championships. He was represented by fellow wrestler and 2018 Homecoming King, Kaleb Raff. The crown bearer is Jude Thompson, son of Shayne and Chance Thompson. The flower girl is Rylie Perkins, daughter of Samantha and Justin Rigoway. Taylor is the daughter of Michelle and Scott Robison. Keilan is the son of Regina and Markus Poertner. Contributed photo.