The officers of the 130th Annual Schell City Alumni Association will hold a planning and work meeting on Sunday, April 9 in the First Christian Church (use north door) in Schell City, beginning at 2 p.m. All SCHS Alumni, NEVC Alumni and friends are encouraged to attend and assist in continuing the longest continuous school alumni meeting in the state of Missouri.

The actual Schell City High School Alumni meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Schell City Saturday, May 27. Additional details will be provided after the planning meeting.

If you cannot attend and wish to contribute to the fundraising for the annual scholarship given to a NEVC senior, you may send your donation to SCHC Alumni President, PO Box 105, Schell City, MO 64783. Checks should be made payable to the SCHC Alumni Scholarship Fund.