CHAMBER HOSTS RIBBON CUTTING FOR TOPS, TIPS AND TANS – Tara Miller, owner- operator at Tops, Tips and Tans, 107 West Hwy. 54, was welcomed by the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 27, with a ribbon cutting. Miller is a licensed and an experienced cosmetologist specializing in men’s, women’s and children’s cuts, perms, highlights, colors, manicures, pedicures, paraffin dips, waxing and tanning. Walk in hours are Monday – Friday from 8:30 – 4 p.m. (Thursday 12 – 7 p.m.) and Saturday 9 – noon. Evening/weekend appointments are available, too. Call (417) 296-6904. Social media – Facebook. Email – tttSaloninElDo@gmail.com.

Pictured are (from left) Jordan Payne, Trish Burns, Vicky Hillsman, Tara Miller, Glenda Baker, Chamber Executive Director Jackson Tough, Jim Hull and Peggy Snodgrass.