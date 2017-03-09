Editor:

A recent illness forced me into the hospital and subsequent two week stay in the local nursing home for rehabilitation. I would like to commend Dr Casey and the staff at Cedar County Memorial Hospital for the excellent care that was given to me.

My subsequent stay at Community Springs Nursing Home Facility was also met with a caring and competent staff. Both facilities were adorned with dedicated, caring and compassionate staff.

The people of El Dorado Springs and the surrounding area should be proud of these facilities and the medical care they offer. Dr. Casey is “my guy.” His is the best.

Frank Rogers

Osceola