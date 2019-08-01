Editor:

Many of you may remember my father, John Stutesman, the man that taught me the heating and air business. Due to a wide range of health issues throughout his life, his varying health concerns necessitated that he spend many days in hospitals throughout Missouri – in Cedar County Memorial Hospital as well as stays in Springfield, Joplin, Kansas City and St. Louis. It was always his feeling that Cedar County Memorial Hospital was first rate – the place where he received the best care, hands down.

Maybe it was partly the feel of being “home” that made him feel that way – but we, his family, have always agreed with him – Cedar County Memorial Hospital is a must stay in this community. Please Vote YES on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 – Take care of our community – Lives Depend On It!!!

Larry Stutesman, Stutesman Heating and Air