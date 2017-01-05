Editor:

The Affordable Care Act is unpopular with many folks. But if you ask folks about its main provisions there is great support for them. • The national rate of uninsured citizens has never been lower • You cannot be refused insurance based on pre-existing conditions • Women cannot be charged more than men • There can no longer be lifetime limits on the amount an insurance company pays out • You can keep a child on your policy until they are 26

Stop and think how important these provisions are to folks that have been underinsured or refused service in the past.

“Make America Great Again”. I am not clear on what era that slogan refers to. But if we are to be great it seems to me all Americans should have access to healthcare. We are the only developed nation that does not make sure all our citizens have coverage. Lots of hardworking folks cannot afford coverage without help.

If we are going to be great, we have to craft better policies, not go backwards. The biggest gripes about the ACA seem to be cost related. Health care costs began skyrocketing long before the ACA was implemented. If we are to repeal/replace, or as Mr. Trump has started saying, “or amend” the healthcare law, cost is a great place to start. Our system has protected the insurance companies’ role and it’s profits. If saving money is important to us we should consider taking insurance companies out of the equation. All of the developed countries that have done this have higher quality health care than us at a much lower cost. Also our Medicare system takes care of our seniors with very low operating costs. Don’t take my word for this! I encourage you to study the facts.

We will become greater by working together to solve our problems. We would not have had rural electrification if it were not for a non-profit partnership between government and the people. It makes sense to operate healthcare in a non-profit setting. Health is our greatest commodity, some folks will die without access to healthcare, others go bankrupt. Being great means improving. I am looking forward to a national conversation regarding good ideas about improving our health system. I don’t think bumping millions off of their insurance is a good place to start.

Tom Rowley

Willow Springs