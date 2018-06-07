Editor:

It is funny that the liberal thugs on the left and their mudstream media should attack this administration’s dealings with illegal immigrants. What makes it hilarious is that they used a photo of children being kept in a cage of some sort. This photo was taken in 2014, during Obama’s term in office. The mudstream media used this photo to smear the present administration. This is what they do.

I am not saying that this administration is not separating children from their families, but let’s take a moment to look at what’s happening. A family puts itself in a perilous situation trying to cross the border illegally. It goes through unfriendly weather conditions and may cross paths with dangerous groups. Wouldn’t one might think that by putting their family in such a situation, that maybe the parents might be unfit? Or, can it be possible that some of these children are being trafficked for sex or other reason? I, for one, believe that the government has a duty to protect it’s country from criminals and criminal activity.

Mark Rogers

El Dorado Springs