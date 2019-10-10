Editor:

I’m starting to understand better why Cedar County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) might be having financial problems.

I had a minor problem (dog bite) that took me to the emergency room. This was on Jan. 7, 2019. I have them my insurance card. Several months went by and they informed me that my insurance provider denied my claim; so I gave them my Medicare card. Medicare paid $484.61. That left $246.35 for me to dig out of my own pocket. This is money I could have used for other purposes.

Needless to say, I will use a different health care provider next time; possibly one who can collect from the insurance company.

Oren Harris