Editor:

Regardless of the news that we hear of deaths, drugs, disease, etc that come from illegal immigrants, Democrats will not support border security. Representative Mo Brooks (R-AL) made a clear statement that Democrats want to change the voting electorate in the United States through immigration.

Some states allow illegal immigrants to vote in local elections. We all know that this will lead to illegal immigrants voting in our general elections in the future. They are already questioning the validity of our Constitution concerning the Electoral College.

I believe, that should this happen, we will lose America as we know it. We will also lose some of our rights such as the right to bear arms and the right to free speech.

It will be a win-win situation for the Democrats if they have their way with open borders. They will increase their base with the illegal immigrants and more dead votes (from Americans, killed by illegal immigrants) which seem to help them in their elections.

Mark Rogers

El Dorado Springs