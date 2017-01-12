The El Dorado Springs R-2 Schools Board of Education will meet in open session at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, in the HS Library.

I. In New Business, the board is scheduled to:

a. Review / approve Annual Audit for FY 2016

b. Review/ approve Architect contract for FY 2016

c. Consider board workshop with architect on Jan. 31

d. Review financing options for 2017 Bond Sales and rescinding motion for early prepayment of bonds from August 2016.

e. Adopt Comprehensive School Improvement Plan document.