Dottie Lee Hart Farmer, 90, passed away Sept. 24, 2017, in Springfield where she had made her home for most of her adult life. She was born Aug. 17, 1927, to Chester and Ruby Hart of El Dorado Springs and was graduated from El Dorado Springs High School in 1947.

Dottie’s primary place of employment was at St. John’s Hospital (now Mercy) in Springfield. She retired from there in 1989.

One of her favorite things to do was to go shopping at the mall on Saturday with her daughter, Jeanie, and eat at her favorite restaurant, the Corral. Her grandchildren were a delight to her.

Dottie was a musician and loved to play the accordion, as well as organ, piano and guitar. She loved gospel music and was a member of the Full Gospel Church in Springfield. Being a devout Christian, her life was focused on being a godly person and helping others as best she could.

Dottie is survived by her daughter, Jeanie Anderson of Nixa; three grandchildren – Tim Campbell of Springfield, Teresa (Carl) Lyttle of Ashland City, TN, and Lisa (Adam) Steketee of Willard; nine great-grandchildren; one great- great-grandchild; two sisters, Ruth Danner of Nevada and June (Bob) Johnston of Thayne, WY; niece, Debi (Dale) Pullen of Rangely, CO, and nephew, Kraig (Kris) Johnston of Gillette, WY.

Preceding her in death are her parents; a baby brother, Chester Clayton; and two nephews, Robert Tracy Johnston of Wyoming and Jack Lee Warren of Nevada.

Graveside services were held in the Eastlawn Cemetery, Springfield, Sept. 27.