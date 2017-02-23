Folks, I’m sick. It hit me like a ton of bricks about mid morning Tuesday and I went home about 1 p.m.

I don’t remember being this sick or hurting this bad.

I bought some lunch but didn’t eat it, Thank Goodness. I found myself bending over the kitchen sink, something I have done only once or twice in the almost 42 years Kimball and I have been married.

Flu, I guess.

Kimball was good enough to pick up the medication the Clinic prescribed and drive me back to the office so I could finish the stories from last night and this visit with you. I’m not going to Nevada tonight.

– We have five hamsters ready to go to good homes: $5 each for the momma and four babies. We also have three desks for sale – $20 each.

– This is FFA week.

– It’s the last installment of Jim the Wonder Dog sponsored by Evans Drugs.

– I’m out of gas. Got to go lay down. KL