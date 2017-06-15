This Saturday, June 17, the Opera House Arts Council will have a fundraiser in the Park to raise money for a new sound system. The system will be available for community events like weddings, kindergarten graduation, Christmas Lighting, etc, as well as the annual summer Municipal Band Performances. It has the capability to play music throughout the day.

The Arts Council hopes you’ll become a part of this project by attending the fundraising dinner this Saturday. Tickets are $25 each which entitles you to a special band performance and dinner provided by local restaurants.

Call Frank Lambrecht at (417) 876-7399 for tickets or more information.