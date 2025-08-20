Friday, Aug. 22 – Sunday, Aug. 24 – Municipal Band

8-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

2-3 p.m. Sunday

Beginning square dance lessons

Mo-Kan Square Dancers will offer beginning square dance lessons each Monday night, with new students welcome, through Aug. 25. Lessons will be held each Monday night from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Dining Hall at the Vernon County Fairgrounds, Nevada.Cost is $7 per lesson for adults and $3 for students under 18. The first lesson is free.

For more information call Alice at 417-876-7298.