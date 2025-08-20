Come listen to the Band and bring a friend

The Municipal Band is winding down for this summer. Many graduates have left for college, students and teachers are heading back to school, and the season for summer band is drawing to a close for the 2025 season. It is hard to say goodbye to the members of our band who have been so faithful to come play concerts three times each weekend, but we know this happens every year. We wish everyone the best as they begin another year and we look forward to seeing them at the beginning of June in 2026.

We have this weekend and next weekend to play six more concerts for our faithful folks that come down to listen to us play and visit with their friends. We hope to see many of our friends coming by to enjoy these last concerts of the 2025 season. We love playing for you. We play every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. Come on by so we can play for you!

Stay cool and stay safe!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, Aug. 22

1 Ramblin Rose

2 Tennessee Waltz

3 Swinging Safari

4 Moon River

5 Kentucky Sunrise

6 Polka 1

7 Sky Ranger

8 Night Flight

9 Kansas City

10 Stompin at the Savoy

11 Basin Street Blues

12 Liberty Bell

13 God Bless America

Saturday, Aug. 23

1 Liberty Fleet

2 The Gladiator

3 Lights Out

4 Zacatecas

5 Polka 2

6 Barnum & Bailey

7 Wings of the Army

8 Hostrauser’s March

9 You Are My Sunshine

10 Pursuit Squadron

11 Dixie

12 Yankee Doodle Boy

13 God Bless America

Sunday, Aug. 24

1 A Frangesa

2 High School Cadets

3 Glory to the Trumpets

4 King Cotton

5 Ohio Division

6 Gallant Marines

7 Just a Closer Walk With Thee

8 Mr. Touchdown USA

9 Polka 3

10 Christ, the Lord, is Risen Today

11 Cruising Down the River

12 I Left My Heart-San Francisco

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner