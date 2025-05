Friday, May 2 –Mo-Kan Square Dancers – 7:30-10 p.m. Jay Wright calling – Dining Hall at Vernon County Fairgrounds, Nevada – $7 per person.

Info: Harolds 417-465-2241 or Eberts 417-684-2794.

Wednesday, May 7 – American Legion Post 233 ham and Bean or Taco Soup fundraiser, 201 N. Kirkpatrick. Delivery and To Go available. Donations accepted. Dennis 417-296-0336.