Missouri FCCLA members in their junior and senior years of high school who have an interest in government, public policy, and laws and their relation to families, careers, and communities are encouraged to apply for a day of shadowing in the Missouri General Assembly. Up to fifty FCCLA members may be chosen for this program. The Legislative Shadowing program is funded with Missouri FCCLA membership dues and contributions from the Missouri Educators of Family and Consumer Sciences (MoEFCS).

Maleah Hogan and Brenna Armstrong from Northeast Vernon County were chosen to participate in this wonderful opportunity. Pictured left to right: Ann Kelly, Brenna Armstrong, Maleah Armstrong, Dane Diehl, and another FCCLA student.