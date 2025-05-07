The Hazel Dell Cemetery financial report for the year 2024 is respectfully submitted as follows: Checking account balance Jan. 1, 2024 was $3,782.35. Receipts included cash donations of $1,010 giving a balance before expenses of $4,792.35. Expenses were $2,200 for mowing, Leaving a balance on Dec. 31, 2024 of $2,592.35.

Donations in the year 2024 were received from the following: Joyce Caldwell-300, Rodney Homer-500, Ruby Benner-40, Eugene Walden-25, Don and Josephine-50, Rick and Colleen Coale-25, Beverly Darnell-30, and Todd and Melissa Rice-40.

Those wishing to make donations for mowing and upkeep of the cemetery may send them to any board member.

Rick Coale: 6010 S. 375 Rd El Dorado Springs Missouri 64744 417-876-4563

Dennis Floyd: 5275 S. 651 Rd El Dorado Springs Missouri 64744 417-296-0336

David Leonard: 2215 S. 101 Rd El Dorado Springs Missouri 64744 417-876-1885