Ethan Dodson was chosen to represent El Dorado Christian School at the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Missouri’s annual Sophomore Pilgrimage. Ethan went on the journey with Shelly Barger and Addie Bowen from the El Dorado R-2 School, accompanied by his chaperone Karen Dodson. They visited the whispering wall in the top dome, toured the Secretary of State’s office, met with their representatives Jim Kalberloh and Dane Diehl, and ate a lunch provided by the GFWC while listening to speeches from the State Treasurer and State Auditor, among other elected officials. They both agreed that hearing the congressional debate on the proposed law pertaining to conceal and carry on public transportation was their most enjoyable part of the trip.

The Sophomore Pilgrimage was established by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Missouri in 1934 to give recognition to students who exemplify high standards of Scholarship, Honor, Courage, Citizenship, Leadership and Service in the Sophomore class of high schools across Missouri.

We would like to thank the GFWC Generation III for giving Ethan this opportunity to see our elected officials in action.