Christmas Basket Applications must be returned no later than Nov. 14 at noon or postmarked no later than Nov. 10. Applications may be picked up at the local library, filled out online at https://forms.gle/sFg64SPNWJi8RstKA or on our Facebook page under “El Dorado Springs Christmas Basket Program.” (www.facebook.com/eldochristmasbasketprogram).

Toys for children ages 3 months to 11 years and gifts for students ages 11 to 16 such as scarves, hats, gloves, blankets, games, coloring books and pens/colored pencils may be dropped off at Fugate Motors between November 1st and December 13th.

Cash/check donations may be mailed to Christmas Basket treasurer, Steve Wiseman, 884 S 275 Rd, El Dorado Springs, 64744. All donations are tax deductible. Money donations are used to purchase food as well as any gifts needed to supplement the community’s donations.