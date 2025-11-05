This week the University of Missouri (MU) School of Medicine’s Mobile Sim truck was on site at Cedar County Memorial Hospital (CCMH). The Sim unit provides medical simulation training with advanced technology. Outreach Education Coordinator, Dan Lund, MBA in coordination with CCMH Clinical Educator, Todd Tiedemann, RN offered hands-on education to nursing staff throughout the day Tuesday and Wednesday.

Among other training modules, nursing staff practiced a technique call Intraosseous (IO) Vascular Access on a pediatric mannequin. IO is a rapid and reliable alternative to traditional IV placement which isn’t always quick and sometimes impossible.

MU Outreach Education Coordinator Dan Lund, gives instruction on the proper technique for IO Vasuclar Access.

IO involves inserting a specialized needle into bone marrow at certain ideal access points on the body. It can be especially useful in emergency situations, making it a potentially lifesaving intervention. Unfortunately, this technique is often underutilized across the medical field due to gaps in education and training. Providing this vital education improves patient safety and streamlines care delivery.

“We’re thankful to have this opportunity to host the sim lab,” stated Tiedemann. “MU provides some incredible tools that bring emergency scenarios to life, providing realistic experience to our staff and equipping them with knowledge that ultimately saves lives.”

CCMH Clinical Educator, Todd Tiedemann, RN demonstrates locating an ideal insertion point for IO Vascular Access.

Thanks to a three-year funding grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), the MU Mobile Sim program provides free training to hospitals, clinics and ambulance districts across Missouri.

About Cedar County Memorial Hospital

