Wednesday, Oct. 1 – American Legion Post 233 Ham & Bean or Taco Soup Fundraiser
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cost is donation
Call Dennis at 417-296-0336 to place delivery orders
Saturday, Oct. 4 – Wayside Inn Annual Chili Cook-off
Downtown El Dorado Springs
25 + vendors
Cooking starts at 7:30 a.m.
Judging at 11
Tasting bowls $7 * Hot dog meal $3
Tuesday, Oct. 7 – CCMH Auxiliary Oinkin’ Spud Benefit and Bake Sale
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
First Baptist Church 500 S. Main
Tickets are preorder only $12
Pulled pork loaded baked potato
Pick up or delivery
Contact Lana Sue 417-876-4246 or 505-980-3754
