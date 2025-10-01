Wednesday, Oct. 1 American Legion Post 233 Ham & Bean or Taco Soup Fundraiser

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Cost is donation

Call Dennis at 417-296-0336 to place delivery orders

Saturday, Oct. 4 Wayside Inn Annual Chili Cook-off

Downtown El Dorado Springs

25 + vendors

Cooking starts at 7:30 a.m.

Judging at 11

Tasting bowls $7 * Hot dog meal $3

Tuesday, Oct. 7 CCMH Auxiliary Oinkin’ Spud Benefit and Bake Sale

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First Baptist Church 500 S. Main

Tickets are preorder only $12

Pulled pork loaded baked potato

Pick up or delivery

Contact Lana Sue 417-876-4246 or 505-980-3754

Facebook Comments