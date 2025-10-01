On September 24, 2025, students, faculty, and community members came together for the annual “See You at the Pole” event at El Dorado Springs High School and El Dorado Christian School.

This global, student-led day of prayer encourages young people to gather around their school flagpoles to lift up their schools, friends, families, churches, and communities in prayer. The event emphasizes the importance of student leadership and encourages participants to carry the spirit of prayer into their daily lives.

Students pray together around the flagpole at El Dorado Springs High School during See You at the Pole.

At El Dorado Springs High School, over 100 participants arrived early despite a damp morning following overnight rain to join the 7:15 AM gathering.

The event began with the uplifting worship song “The Blessing,” setting a tone of hope and unity.

Students were then given instructions before breaking into small groups to actively pray for friends, family, teachers, and the broader community. The groups focused on lifting up specific concerns and encouragements, creating a powerful sense of shared purpose and faith.

Following this time of group prayer, Pastor Jim Purtle delivered a heartfelt message, encouraging students to embrace a life of prayer and to stand firm in their faith even when challenges arise.

The gathering concluded with a modern rendition of “Amazing Grace,” leaving all present inspired, encouraged, and motivated to continue praying beyond the morning event.

At El Dorado Christian School, the 8:15 AM flagpole gathering began with the recitation of morning pledges, honoring the American flag, the Christian flag, and the Bible.

Students, faculty, and invited community members then sang a couple of worship songs, filling the morning with music and devotion.

Following the worship, Travis Cole delivered a message inspired by this year’s nationwide theme, “AWE,” drawn from Habakkuk 3:2. His remarks emphasized the importance of prayer, living out faith daily, and supporting one another through challenges.

The event created a meaningful and uplifting start to the day, leaving students encouraged to take their prayers and values into their schools, homes, and communities.

“See You at the Pole” began in 1990 when a small group of students in Burleson, Texas, gathered around their school flagpole to pray.

Over the past 35 years, it has grown into a global movement engaging millions of students worldwide.

Beyond the central event on September 24, the initiative is part of a Global Week of Student Prayer from September 21st to 27th, encouraging students to find unique ways, times, and places to pray.

The movement fosters ongoing spiritual growth, strong student leadership, and a sense of moral and community responsibility.

The events in El Dorado Springs are a testament to the power of faith, community, and commitment.

Watching students rise early, sing worship songs, pray together in small groups, recite pledges, and listen attentively to encouraging messages demonstrates a dedication to values that transcend the school day.

It serves as a powerful reminder that even small acts of prayer and unity can leave a lasting impact on schools and communities alike.

