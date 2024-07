The Springs Municipal Band – Friday and Saturday, July 12 & 13, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 14, at 2 p.m. in the Park

Land of Lakes Youth Fair – Friday, July 12, 6:15 – Royalty introduced and Special Awards; 7 p.m. – Livestock Auction

Octopus Olympics – Saturday, July 13. The Sun Will give away three Picnic Arm Bands. Call for more info.

Paddle the Osage Kayak race – Saturday, July 13 – boats launch at 10 a.m. Contact osceolaMOchamber.com/Kayak.htm