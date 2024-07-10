Oh, no! I just learned that the Protectors of all things Picnic, our own band of Super-Heroes, might not be able to attend the event this year. What? You say?! What shall we do? (place the back of your hand to your forehead and look distressed).

But wait! Mr. A will surely save the day.

I had the privilege of watching and listening to the El Dorado Springs Picnic Festival Choir Monday evening as they sang America the Beautiful. I told them there were more voices in that room than there were people.

They will sing at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 20.

We will continue with the vintage vignettes for quite a while. After all, we have everything the Sun has ever printed – I think. The Sun is the oldest privately-owned business in town, dating from 1891. That is an honor and a privilege. KSL