Friday and Saturday, Dec. 12 and 13 – 6th Annual Last-Minute Gift Grab at Grace Christian Academy, 102 E. First St, Lowry City

Friday 3-7 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more info call 660-869-8448

Now – Dec. 24 –

Christmas Photo Booth at Physicians Medical

M-F 8-5

Free 4×6 photo

December – All month – VanSwearingen Christmas Lights – 5785 SE 250 Rd, Osceola

Lights dancing to the tone of music

Saturday, Dec. 13 – Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parage

“Sweet Streets of El Dorado Springs”

Line up at 2 * Parade at 3

Saturday, Dec. 13 – Christmas at The Home Store 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Treats, treasures and holiday cheer

Vendor shopping hours:

9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13 – “Stirring Up Christmas” hosted by Lowry City Fire Women’s Auxiliary

Chili cook-off and taste-testing at 5 p.m.

Visits from Santa and The Grinch