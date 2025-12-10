Friday and Saturday, Dec. 12 and 13 – 6th Annual Last-Minute Gift Grab at Grace Christian Academy, 102 E. First St, Lowry City
Friday 3-7 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
For more info call 660-869-8448
Now – Dec. 24 –
Christmas Photo Booth at Physicians Medical
M-F 8-5
Free 4×6 photo
December – All month – VanSwearingen Christmas Lights – 5785 SE 250 Rd, Osceola
Lights dancing to the tone of music
Saturday, Dec. 13 – Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parage
“Sweet Streets of El Dorado Springs”
Line up at 2 * Parade at 3
Saturday, Dec. 13 – Christmas at The Home Store 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Treats, treasures and holiday cheer
Vendor shopping hours:
9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 13 – “Stirring Up Christmas” hosted by Lowry City Fire Women’s Auxiliary
Chili cook-off and taste-testing at 5 p.m.
Visits from Santa and The Grinch
