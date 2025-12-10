Did I tell you about our new cat?. His name is Captain, but I usually just cal him Kitty – in a very loud voice. He has knocked over a ficus in the dinning room twice , dug up a mother-in-laws tongue which is also in the dinning room twice, ate all the leaves off of a rose bush I brought in for the winter – yes in the dinning room, gets lost in his own house and hasn’t figured out that if a door to a room or closet is slightly open, you can stick a paw through the little opening and get in or out. He likes to bop Jack, my other cat, on the top of the head when they are at the food bowl and lucky for me, he hasn’t figured out what the door at the end of the hall leads to – downstairs. He really doesn’t need to go down there.

Santa is wondering if Captain will get anything for Christmas. – He might get an award for being the top-notch, super duper all time prize winning lap-cat. That he is.

Kenny’s birthday is Dec. 14. His favorite dessert is pineapple upside down cake. I’ve got four days to make one and then let it sit around and soak up pineapple juice.

Even though there are only two of us, I would kind of like to decorate for Christmas – but. you know there’s Captain…

