Sandra Fellers, RN, has recently joined the CCMH staff filling a clinical need that has helped so much. She and husband John have two cats and two dogs. Sandra tells that she is coffee drinker, loves the color purple — and regarding food faves – she likes any chicken dish followed by Chocolate Goodie/Pumpkin Pie. She did happen to also mention that she’s an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan — well then, that means she’s going to busy the evening of February 12 I’m guessing. CCMH is so glad to have her.