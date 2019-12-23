A Richards resident was taken into custody after multiple theft investigations within the last week. According to Sheriffs Office Officials, on the morning of Dec. 13, deputies took two separate reports of a vehicle being stolen in rural Schell City and rural Richards. Both vehicles were later found abandoned. Detectives received information of a possible suspect and was able to locate him shortly after with the help of a citizen. According to Vernon County Sheriff Jason. Mosher, “the suspect was found at a residence in Nevada, hiding under a bed and was taken into custody.” Detectives also located a stolen firearm and multiple items believed to be stolen from several other cases that were being investigated. Detectives continued to investigate and was able to link and recover three additional vehicles that had been reported stolen from the City of Nevada. Mosher said this was a great example of teamwork between investigators and deputies as they worked late into the night to recover the property, stolen vehicles and get them back to the owners. ‘This is fhe first time we have worked a case where 5 vehicles stolen within a week were linhed to the same suspect.”

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Taylor Robinson, of Richards, MO, who is currently on Probation for previous convictions of Stealing-Motor Vehicle. Warrants were issued Saturday morning, along with additional warrants being issued on Thursday morning charging Robinson with:

5 Counts of Stealing- Motor Vehicle (Class B Felony)

2 Counts of Receiving Stolen Property (Class D Felony)

1 Count of Stealing- Firearm (Class D Felony)

Robinson is currently being held in the Vemon County Jail on a total bond of $3O,OOO Cash Only.