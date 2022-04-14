Here’s what she had to say about her new position as Wound Care/Infusion RN, Nurse Manager —

I grew up in this little town of El Do and have loved every minute of it! My story started at Cedar County Memorial Hospital in the summer of 2010 when I joined the team as a C.N.A. — and that’s when I first remember feeling a strong nudge to be a nurse and work here at home one day. Four years later I joined the Air Force where I was Active Duty the next 4 years. Following that, I transitioned to the Missouri Air National Guard with the goal of going to nursing school in mind. My husband, Cody Janes, and I and our 2 kiddos moved back to El Do and I attended Bolivar Technical College receiving my Associates of Nursing in the spring of 2020…followed by our 3rd baby, Heidi, a few weeks after graduation! I immediately began working towards my Bachelors from the University of Central Missouri and graduated the following spring with my BSN. I made it back to Cedar County Memorial Hospital in July of 2021 and can honestly say I love every single day working in this place I call “home.” I stepped into the Wound Care/Infusion Nurse Manager position on Valentine’s Day of this year. I have already learned so much; I completed Skin and Wound Management Training last month and will be become certified with PICC/Midline Insertion Training this month. I am truly enjoying being in this position and have big plans to grow the Wound Care/ Infusion Clinic. Cody and I both grew up here so it gives me great pride to work at such an important institution to our community.

In my spare time I enjoy nothing more than being with family. My family is large with lots of babies right now; I have 2 sisters and a cousin-brother — we all have kids and being with them and our spouses/parents/grandparents is a perfect day to me. We love to be outside in the yard or on our Ranger exploring. Cody and I are the Children’s Pastors at The Hill Church here in El Dorado Springs and previously served at the Stockton Campus for 3.5 years. In the “rare” moments I am alone, reading or mowing is my favorite thing to do. “Thank you” Cedar County Memorial Hospital for entrusting me with this position to care for those in my “hometown” and all of our surrounding communities.