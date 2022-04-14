BreAnn Jackson, RN has recently been named the new Director of Nursing at Cedar County Memorial Hospital. She began her nursing career in the spring of 2013 when she accepted employment as a Ward Clerk/CNA – then went on to attain her LPN licensure. She then enrolled in the Crowder College Nursing Program to become a Registered Nurse. She has served as Nurse Manager and Swingbed Coordinator – and most recently Interim DON before accepting the full time Director position.

BreAnn enjoying baking/cooking, loves reading and spending time with family. She did happily mention that daughter Kenadie, age 5 and the love of her life, takes up “most of her time” when she’s not working.