According to Garrett Whitesell, the owner of BC Filley Market in Filley (between El Dorado Springs and Stockton) the Market Building has a non-speaking role in a movie made by Stockton native Kendra Jones Morris who now lives in New Orleans. Morris is making her directorial debut with a film shot in and around Jerico Springs. The movie is about Fashion Executive Laura Morgan “who decides to quit the city and move back to the family ranch. She never expects to find love with the new ranch hand Cody Calhoun.”

BC Filley Market “stars” as the storefront Laura comes home to and plans to open as her dream boutique.

Information provided by Garrett Whitesell.